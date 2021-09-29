Top Kildare County Council role goes to woman for the first time

The first woman has been appointed to the helm of Kildare County Council.

Sonya Kavanagh is a west Kildare native, who has spent the last 27 years working in local government.

Ms Kavanagh made a little bit of history with her recent appointment as interim chief executive of Kildare County Council.

This is the first time that the position of CE of Kildare County Council has been held by a woman.

Ms Kavanagh has indicated her interest in seeking the role on a permanent basis.

She has previously worked in key delivery roles including economic, community and cultural development; roads; transportation and public safety; housing and corporate services.

Peter Carey stepped down from the position of chief executive of KCC on August 31.

The Public Appointments Service has commenced the process to appoint a new chief executive.

Pending the permanent filling of the position, Ms Kavanagh has been appointed to the role on an acting basis.