Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 30

The death has occurred of Margaret BOURKE (née Murray)

Beatty Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



BOURKE Margaret (née Murray) (Beatty Park, Celbridge & late of Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 29th September 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful and tender care of the management & staff of Ashley Lodge nursing home, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Dermot. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Betty (Cooke), her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at this link https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Baby Emily Carney

27 Patrick's Gate, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kildare / Carlow



It's with great sadness that we announce the death of Baby Emily on 28th September 2021 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, aged 4 months. Loving daughter of Suzanne Carney and Martin Clingain. Sadly missed by her parents and grandmother Ann.

May Emily Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marie Keane (née Meredith)

1376 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare



Suddenly, at her residence. Loving sister of the late Denis (Dinny) (recently deceased). Deeply regretted by her loving family Elaine, T.J. and Mairead, grandchildren Brooke, Madison, Oran, Fionn and Eilidh, sons-in-law Ger and Pat, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers Dominic and Charlie, sisters Rita, Sinead and Judy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Noel Michael Gaffney

The Heath, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving parents Noel and Sharon, brother Dylan, grandparents Michael and Ber Gorman, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home for family and close friends on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Noel's funeral will be live-streamed on: https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

