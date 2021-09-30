Search

30/09/2021

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 30

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 30

The late Noel Michael Gaffney and Marie Keane

The death has occurred of Margaret BOURKE (née Murray)
Beatty Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

BOURKE Margaret (née Murray) (Beatty Park, Celbridge & late of Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 29th September 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful and tender care of the management & staff of Ashley Lodge nursing home, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Dermot. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Betty (Cooke), her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May Margaret Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at this link https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Margaret BOURKE (née Murray)
Beatty Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

BOURKE Margaret (née Murray) (Beatty Park, Celbridge & late of Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 29th September 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful and tender care of the management & staff of Ashley Lodge nursing home, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Dermot. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Betty (Cooke), her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May Margaret Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at this link https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Baby Emily Carney
27 Patrick's Gate, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kildare / Carlow

It's with great sadness that we announce the death of Baby Emily on 28th September 2021 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, aged 4 months. Loving daughter of Suzanne Carney and Martin Clingain. Sadly missed by her parents and grandmother Ann.

 

May Emily Rest In Peace
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marie Keane (née Meredith)
1376 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

Suddenly, at her residence. Loving sister of the late Denis (Dinny) (recently deceased). Deeply regretted by her loving family Elaine, T.J. and Mairead, grandchildren Brooke, Madison, Oran, Fionn and Eilidh, sons-in-law Ger and Pat, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers Dominic and Charlie, sisters Rita, Sinead and Judy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

 

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

 

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Noel Michael Gaffney
The Heath, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving parents Noel and Sharon, brother Dylan, grandparents Michael and Ber Gorman, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Noel Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at his family home for family and close friends on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Noel's funeral will be live-streamed on: https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

 

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Marie Keane (née Meredith)
1376 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

Suddenly, at her residence. Loving sister of the late Denis (Dinny) (recently deceased). Deeply regretted by her loving family Elaine, T.J. and Mairead, grandchildren Brooke, Madison, Oran, Fionn and Eilidh, sons-in-law Ger and Pat, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers Dominic and Charlie, sisters Rita, Sinead and Judy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

 

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

 

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media