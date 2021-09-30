LATEST: 4-bed home going under hammer this afternoon

The property at Clonbalt Wood, Longford Town, Co Longford
A four-bed detached home is going under the hammer this afternoon.
The property at Clonbalt Wood, Longford Town, Co. Longford is listed in the BidX1 auction.
Bidding started at €91,000 this morning.
The home is being described as a refurbishment opportunity.
The house which has a south west facing garden to the rear, is situated in a popular development on the outskirts of Longford town.
The property extends to approximately 171 sq. m (1,842 sq. ft).
