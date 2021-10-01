Musical society holding "reboot" event tonight

File Photo
Naas Musical Society (NMS) is holding a "Reboot 2021" event tonight in the Townhouse Hotel.
The social, planned for 8pm, is designed to "reignite" the group and to catch up with former, existing and new members.
The Society said it will be announcing its future plans and the committee will be there to answer any questions.
Like many arts groups, NMS had its normally busy schedule of activities severely curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.