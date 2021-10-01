Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 1

The death has occurred of (Baby) Emily Carney

27 Patrick's Gate, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kildare / Carlow



It's with great sadness that we announce the death of Baby Emily on 28th September 2021, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, aged 4 months. Loving daughter of Suzanne Carney and Martin Clingain. Sadly missed by her parents and grandmother Ann.

May Emily Rest In Peace

Removal from her home on Friday, 1st October, to arrive for Mass of the Angels at 11.30am in Gortnahoe Church followed by funeral to St Benignus Cemetery, Staplestow, Co. Kildare arriving at approx 2pm.

The death has occurred of Jack Corish

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



CORISH Jack (Lakeside Park, Newbridge and late of Our Lady’s Island, Wexford) Retired Private Mc Donagh Barracks , The Curragh Camp – 29th September 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jack Rest in Peace

Reposing in Anderson and Leahy’s Funeral Home on Friday from 4 pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.00 am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery Newbridge. Jack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Mary Muldowney

The Oaks, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving daughters. Wife of the recently deceased Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Karen and Elaine, son in law Darren, grandchildren Conor and Cían, brother Richard, sister Marion, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral service in Glennons Funeral Home on Monday at 2pm followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for cremation service at 4pm. The service can be viewed at:

www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "Sensational Kids, Kildare Town".

.https://www.sensationalkids.ie/besensational/





Maureen Cribbon (nee McNally), Cribbon's Lane, Newtown, Rathangan, Co. Kildare. 29th September 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, following a brave battle against cancer. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, children Laura, Sharon and Kevin, grandchildren Meadbh and Ordhran, sons in law Michael (Quinn) and Darragh (Harty), Kevin's partner Charlene (Fitzpatrick), brothers Tony, Peter, Alan, Paul and Brian McNally, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Maureen is predeceased by her parents Pat and Kathleen McNally, brother Patsy McNally and infant grandsons Pat and Joey.

May Maureen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday (1st October) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning (2nd October) at 11 a.m. in the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan (50% capacity in the Church). Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer. Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence section below.

Family flowers only please,

Donations if desired to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred of Gabriel (Gay) Gordon

Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Kate, sons Conor and Colm, parents Jody and Rose, siblings Ray, Caroline, Yvonne, Joseph and Julie, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law Maisie, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gay Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home on Thursday and Friday for family and close friends, with Rosary at 7pm on Friday. Please respect HSE and government guidelines at all times. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Gay's funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

The death has occurred of Margaret BOURKE (née Murray)

Beatty Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



BOURKE Margaret (née Murray) (Beatty Park, Celbridge & late of Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 29th September 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful and tender care of the management & staff of Ashley Lodge nursing home, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Dermot. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Betty (Cooke), her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at this link https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church