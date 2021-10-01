PHOTOS: Warning about electric blankets catching fire

An electric blanket and cable which caught fire
The nights have suddenly got chillier and people are reaching for extra duvets or electric blankets.
Dublin Fire Brigade has warned about taking electric blankets out of storage.
DFB shared images of one electric blanket that caught fire.
The emergency service said any defects could lead to a fire hazard.
A spokesperson said; "Cooler weather has arrived and the nights are chilly.
"If you use an electric blanket, look for signs of wearing, charring or kinking of the elements.
"Check the plug for signs of damage.
"Replace after ten years.
"Check your vulnerable relatives blankets too."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.