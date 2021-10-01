Well known solicitor fined in Naas court over driving licence

A well known solicitor was fined at Naas District Court today for not producing a driving licence.

Aonghus McCarthy, 35, did not actually appear in court and was represented by barrister Aisling Murphy who said he “sends his apologies” and was unable to attend the hearing, before Judge Alan Mitchell.

The court heard from Garda Redmond who said the defendant was driving a VW Scirocco when stopped on July 10, 2020 on the M7 at Mayfield.

The defendant, whose address was given as 21 Daneswell Place, Glasnevin, Dublin. stated he did not have his licence but added he would produce it at Mountjoy garda station, however he failed to do so.

Ms Murphy said that Mr McCarthy’s licence was produced outside the ten days.

She asked for the case to be struck out, adding that an allegation of failure to produce a licence is withdrawn by the State in court “100 per cent of the time”, if the document is produced.

Ms Murphy added that he is apologetic and this would be the first time she has seen the State not withdraw the allegation.

Inspector Paul Reilly said the State would not withdraw the case, adding that he was asked at the time to produce the licence.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the defendant had a previous conviction for no insurance dating back almost nine years and was fined €400.

Judge Alan Mitchell imposed a €200 fine for failing to produce the licence and an allegation of failing to do so within ten days was taken into consideration. He said there is an obligation on drivers to have their licence with them, though it’s rarely prosecuted.