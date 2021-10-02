Man in court over alleged car-jacking incident in Newbridge

A man who is charged with a car-jacking incident in Newbridge had his case adjourned at Naas District Court.

Before Judge Desmond Zaidan on September 22 was Stewart Wyse aged 28, with an address given in court as Apartment 3, Corbans Mill, Millbrook, Naas.

At a previous court hearing, evidence was given that gardaí received a report of an alleged hijacking of a Volvo vehicle at Morristown Biller, Newbridge at 11pm on September 13 last.

It was alleged that the driver of the vehicle had a knife held to him and was told to get out of the car.

It was also claimed in court that the knife cut his nose before he was pulled from the vehicle and kicked in the forehead.

A day later the gardai in Newbridge went to Dublin where the defendant was arrested and a Volvo key was found in his possession.

The court heard that during interview the defendant admitted having the key and had no permission to take the vehicle.

Sgt Brian Jacob told Judge Zaidan that the alleged victim had sustained injuries.

On September 22 last, Judge Zaidan was told that Mr Wyse is remains in custody after bail was refused.

Judge Zaidan was told that Mr Wyse is due to receive further legal advice from his solicitor and he adjourned the matter to October 6 next.