Kildare gardaí stop driver who was three times over the legal drinking limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a driver who was considerably over the legal drinking limit.
According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, the Naas Roads Patrol Unit were operating a checkpoint in Castledermot last night when they arrested a driver after they failed a roadside breath test.
When tested later, the driver was found to be three times over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.
Gardaí have confirmed that the driver has since been charged, with court to follow.
Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse pictured with Caroline Tobin, Corporate Account Manager of Barretstown with a €9,000 cheque for Barretstown Children
