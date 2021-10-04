Garda officers in Kildare stop driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in County Kildare have stopped a driver who tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine, the Garda Traffic Twitter account has confirmed.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Naas recently when they stopped the motorist in question.
The driver has since been arrested, with legal proceedings to follow.
