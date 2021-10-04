Local homeless charity appeals for support from Kildare

Peter McVerry Trust which operates homeless, addiction and social housing services in Kildare is appealing to Kildare residents to supports its annual Opening Doors fundraising appeal. The appeal takes place each October around World Homeless Day, Sunday October 10.

The charity has indicated that 2021 has been one of the toughest fundraising periods in its 38-year history and the Opening Doors Appeal has taken on even greater importance.

Pat Doyle, the charity’s CEO said “Our Opening Doors Appeal is hugely important. It comes just ahead of the busiest time of year for us as we head into winter and it raises really vital funding to ensure we are in a position to respond as best we can.

“This year has been really tough for our fundraising events, we lost eight months of the year where we couldn’t organise any of our traditional fundraising events. We also lost vital fundraising opportunities from church gate collections, fundraisers by community groups and because schools and students weren’t in a position to organise fundraising activities either. We really need the people of Kildare to support our activities this year and help us hit our target of €300,000 over the course of our Opening Doors Appeal.

“At the minute we are working on a variety of projects across Kildare, from reusing derelict houses, creating a new employment and training centre, and strengthening our work to help people sleeping rough as well as supporting those accessing our emergency homeless accommodation.”



Anyone wishing to support the charity’s appeal can do so by donating via the charity’s website www.pmvtrust.ie/openingdoors or by calling 01 823 0776. Alternatively, the charity is encouraging people to set up their own fundraiser to help raise money to tackle homelessness across Kildare.