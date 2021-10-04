Search

04/10/2021

Local homeless charity appeals for support from Kildare

Peer McVerry Trust

The Peter McVerry Trust exceeded its goal in housing 30 people since opening its Limerick city offices in 2016

File image

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Peter McVerry Trust which operates homeless, addiction and social housing services in Kildare is appealing to Kildare residents to supports its annual Opening Doors fundraising appeal. The appeal takes place each October around World Homeless Day, Sunday October 10.

The charity has indicated that 2021 has been one of the toughest fundraising periods in its 38-year history and the Opening Doors Appeal has taken on even greater importance.

Pat Doyle, the charity’s CEO said “Our Opening Doors Appeal is hugely important. It comes just ahead of the busiest time of year for us as we head into winter and it raises really vital funding to ensure we are in a position to respond as best we can.

“This year has been really tough for our fundraising events, we lost eight months of the year where we couldn’t organise any of our traditional fundraising events. We also lost vital fundraising opportunities from church gate collections, fundraisers by community groups and because schools and students weren’t in a position to organise fundraising activities either. We really need the people of Kildare to support our activities this year and help us hit our target of €300,000 over the course of our Opening Doors Appeal.

“At the minute we are working on a variety of projects across Kildare, from reusing derelict houses, creating a new employment and training centre, and strengthening our work to help people sleeping rough as well as supporting those accessing our emergency homeless accommodation.”


Anyone wishing to support the charity’s appeal can do so by donating via the charity’s website www.pmvtrust.ie/openingdoors or by calling 01 823 0776. Alternatively, the charity is encouraging people to set up their own fundraiser to help raise money to tackle homelessness across Kildare. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media