Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 4

The death has occurred of Gráinne BOGGINS (née Crean)

Johnstown, Kildare



Gráinne passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas.

Deeply missed by her parents Conrad and Phyllis, adoring sons Mark and Justin, brothers Phil and Con, sister Fiona, sisters-in-law Edel and Gill, brother-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Leona and Heidi, nieces Ruth and Rebecca, nephew Aidan, aunts, uncles, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Missed dearly by her remarkable friends and colleagues in Scoil Mochua who have gone above and beyond.

The family would like to say a sincere thank you to the incredibly caring owners and staff of Craddock House.

In lieu of flowers donations to charities close to Gráinne’s heart IMNDA (https://imnda.ie/donate ) and Scoil Mochua would be deeply appreciated.

Gráinne will be lying in repose on Monday 4th October from 3pm to 5pm in The Oratory at Craddock House Nursing Home, Craddockstown Rd, Naas, W91 D432.

Funeral Service on Tuesday 5th October at 2.20pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Ballymount Rd. Dublin 24, D24 EP83. The service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Mary May Brennan (née Moore)

Belview, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughter Mary, grandchildren Glen and Maeve, son-in-law Barry (Keatley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Rosary at 8pm on Monday evening.

Removal at 1.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm (church limited to 50% capacity). The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Valentine (Val) Dowling

The Retirement Village, Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Formerly of St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving parents Alice and Tony.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Alice, Brid, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen, Yvonne, Ann and Fionnuala, brothers James and Anto, uncle Jimmy, aunt Alice, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Val rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James KIERNAN

Leixlip, Kildare / Longford



KIERNAN (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford ) October 2nd. 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Woodlands, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, and baby son Joseph, brother John Joe and sister Bridget. James (Jim), beloved husband of Patricia, dear father of James and a devoted, loving grandfather of Hannah and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday 5th October evening from 6 o’c to 8 o’c. House strictly private.

Removal from his home to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on the morning of Wednesday 6th October at 10.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Rita Lyons (née O'Malley)

Cahir, Louisburgh, Mayo / Clane, Kildare



Rita Lyons (née O'Malley) (Cahir, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo formerly Bodenstown, Clane, Co. Kildare.) October 2nd 2021: (peacefully) in the care of Mount Pleasant Lodge, Kilcock. Loving wife of the late John and mother of the late Jack. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter Linda Neale (Virginia, USA), son Pat (Louisburgh), sister Maureen West (Coventry) son-in-law Spencer, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Spencer, Meaghan, Schyler, Stephen, David, Yvonne & Melissa, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, very special friend Marietje, and a large circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Rita will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Monday (Oct. 4th) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6pm, for family & friends.Removal from her home on Wednesday at 12 noon to arrive at the Church of the Holy, Killeen for 12.30pm Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Western Alzheimers Association c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or www.alzheimer.ie

Condolences can be left for the family in the Condolences link below.

Mask wearing and no hand shaking in funeral home, please observe social distance. Permitted number in the church is 50 people.

Mass can be viewed on www.louisburghparish.ie Killeen webcam