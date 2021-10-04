Search

04/10/2021

PHOTOS: Kildare Gardaí arrest person on train who didn't turn up in court

Gardaí onboard the train / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION

Kildare Gardaí made an arrest on a local train of a person who didn't turn up in court. 

A bench warrant had been issued for the passenger - which means that a judge ordered that gardaí arrest the person and bring them before the court. 

Kildare Community Gardai along with Garda Reserve support and Irish Rail staff were carrying out a routine operation on a local train when the passenger's details were checked. 

It emerged that a bench warrant was in existence for the person.

The person was later brought to court to face charges. 

Gardaí said: "One passenger was arrested on foot of an active bench warrant and will appear before court."

Gardaí added that the on-going operations on trains are targeted at anti social behaviour on local trains and at rail stations.

Officers may also carry out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act and detect public order offences.  

 
 

 
 
 

 
 

