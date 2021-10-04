Tech giant and County Kildare Chamber launch first ever national climate action championship

Tech giant Intel and business organisation County Kildare Chamber have announced the launch of Ireland’s first ever climate action championship.

The project, known as Sustainable Kildare, is sponsored by Intel and was launched by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

Joining the Tánaiste was Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and Kildare South TD, the Chief Executive of Kildare Chamber Allan Shine and Intel’s External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow.

Sustainable Kildare mission states that it is inviting small and medium businesses throughout Kildare to sign up to participate in an interactive environmental challenge.

The three-week campaign will encourage staff to save as much CO2 as possible by registering daily, eco-friendly activities and making small changes in their lifestyle, and participants will undertake an average take of 162 eco-friendly actions each — for example, switching off unnecessary lights, taking shorter showers and using public transport in place of car journeys.

Speaking about the launch of this new project, Intel External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said: "Kildare has been our proud home here in Ireland for over 30 years and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with small and medium businesses from across the county on this new project."

"Our world is facing challenges unlike any we have seen before and the urgent need for action on issues like climate change calls for a new era of shared responsibility," she added.

Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber, also commented: "What you eat, what you wear and how you get about are all habits that businesses and their employees can adapt in order to live and work in a more sustainable way."

"If we choose more sustainable suppliers and products, we can shift the market to be more sustainable."

He continued: "Our vision is firstly to raise awareness for both businesses and their employees in order to reduce carbon emissions in Kildare.

Through this programme, which includes a suite of workshops delivered by UN specialists, we hope that our members in Kildare will lead the climate challenge for Ireland," Mr Shine concluded.

A total of 300 companies will be invited to take part and the challenge will be delivered in phases over the next 10 months, with 75 companies participating in the first phase.

For every company that participates in the challenge, there will be a number of trees planted in a specially chosen location in Kildare, which will ensure a lasting carbon legacy from the project.

Businesses located in Kildare who would like to find out more are invited to attend an information webinar taking place on Wednesday October 6 at 10am.

To attend the webinar or to register to be part of the challenge, email Jennifer@ countykildarechamber.ie.

Sustainable Kildare officially starts on October 19.