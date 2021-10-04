Seven patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Seven patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.
In Portlaoise Hospital there are no patients on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 13.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 85 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick, the highest daily figure for any hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.