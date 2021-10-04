Search

04/10/2021

Three robberies in two towns in 15 minutes: Kildare Gardaí investigating

Kildare Gardaí are investigating three robberies in two towns in around 15 minutes. 

The incidents at retail premises took place in Maynooth and Kilcock on September 26. 

The same male suspect is believed to have carried out the three robberies. 

The man, who was carrying a knife, is described as wearing a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood, white shorts and dark footwear.

The first robbery took place at a filling station on the Straffan Road in Maynooth at 5pm on September 26.

Following this, robberies took place at two retail premises in Kilcock at 5.10pm and 5.13pm respectively. 

Gardaí have appealed for information from witnesses on the three incidents. 

 

