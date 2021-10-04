Playground closed this Wednesday, Kildare County Council reveals

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed that a popular playground will be closed this Wednesday October 6.
The playground on the Sallins Road in Clane will be closed.
KCC explained that this will be done in order to facilitate the installation of a new self-closing gate at the main entrance.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
