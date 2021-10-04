GET ENTERING! The search is on for Kildare's Next Superstar

The search is on for Kildare's next superstar as Leinster Leader and KildareNow launch a new countywide talent contest. The county has produced global and national stars like Brian Dowling of Big Brother fame, Christy Moore and Aisling Bea, but now it’s time to add your name to the list.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you. This new talent search aims to find the finest undiscovered talent in the county. Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

You could win a stunning prize package sponsored by Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge that includes:

• €1,000 cash prize

• €250 vouchers for Harrigans bar and restaurant

• €250 voucher for Judge Roy Beans

• Recording session at Judge Roy Beans Recording Studio with Rubber Keogh

• Live gig hosted by Judge Roy Beans Live Venue for winner open for family & friends to

attend

The Kildare public will decide the winner along with a panel of esteemed local judges. Entrants will entertain the county, country and the world through www.leinsterleader.ie and www.kildarenow.com and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home. So come on, get entering!

HOW TO ENTER

You can enter by sending a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent to our dedicated Whatsapp number 0857479938. It really is that simple. From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your clips into us now via 085 7479938.

Full list of terms and conditions are available HERE.