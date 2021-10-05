Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 5

The death has occurred of Valentine (Val) Dowling

The Retirement Village, Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Formerly of St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving parents Alice and Tony. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Alice, Brid, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen, Yvonne, Ann and Fionnuala, brothers James and Anto, uncle Jimmy, aunt Alice, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Val Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 5pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 1.45pm. The service from Mount Jerome can be viewed via https://www.mountjerome.ie/. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital".

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Henry (née Lee)

Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Wife of the late Thomas. Mother of the late Deirdre, Colette, Marina, Keith and grandmother of the late Leona. Sadly missed by her loving sons Cyril and Tom, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Friday morning to arrive St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Kathleen's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Keogh (née Humphries)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Elizabeth (Betty) Keogh (nee Humphries), Yellow Bog, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died on 4th October 2021, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill and mother of the late Peter, sadly missed by her loving daughters Sheila, Maureen, Liz, Bernie, Theresa and Ann, sons Jimmy, Seanie, Liam and Brendan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, removal from there on Wednesday morning, 6th Oct, to St Joseph's Church, Gormanstown, (church limited to 50% capacity) arriving for 9am requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

House Private Please.

May Betty Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Doris Maxwell

Ashville, Athy, Kildare



Maxwell, Doris, Ashville, Athy, Co. Kildare (Maxwells of Athy) on September 30th, 2021. Daughter of the late Charles and Lillian. Sister of Lillian and Edie, Joe, Sam and Willie (predeceased by Isobel, James and Charlotte). Very sadly missed by her immediate family of nieces and nephews in Australia, America, Canada, the UK and Ireland and also all her wider family and many friends.

At her request, Doris has asked for family flowers only and donations in lieu to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Athy where she spent many lovely social days pre-Covid.

Doris’ funeral will take place in line with continuing guidance and number restrictions as largely a family event, on Wednesday, 6th October, at 3.00pm in Athy Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in Athy Cemetery. (The Church is limited to 50% capacity).

Reposing in Rigney’s Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday, 5th October, from 6pm to 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Messages of sympathy and support can be expressed online.

“In His presence there is fullness and joy”

The death has occurred of Christina O'Neill (née Fagan)

The Courtyard, Church St, Kilcock, Kildare / Dublin



Christina (Dinah), predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Jean. Dear mother of Michael, Mary and Colette. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law; Kevin and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later