Naas gallery hosts art exhibition

A painting by Carol Booth
An exhibition of painting and sculpture is being hosted at the Grá collective art gallery at 28 North Main Street, Naas (near the entrance to St David’s COI church).
Catherine Greene's sculpture
Carol Booth, a painter from Abbeyleix, Co Laois and Castledermot sculptor Catherine Greene will exhibit at the gallery every Saturday for the month of October.
The pair are professional artists and would welcome visitors to the event.
