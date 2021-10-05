Search

05/10/2021

Kildare County Council propose major overhaul of this Kildare site

File Pic: Kildare County Council HQ

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Plans for the extensive redevelopment of a Northern Kildare site have been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC).

In a recent statement that was signed off by Senior Executive Officer Mairead Hunt, KCC said that it proposes to carry out the following work at Harbour Field in Maynooth:

  • The construction of a new feature playground
  • Construction of a new path network through the park
  • Removal of large stone clad bund between the park and the canal
  • Development of a 4meter wide boardwalk adjacent to the Royal Canal
  • Development of a new concrete skate park with associated pump track
  • Construction of new formal lawn area with terraced seating edges
  • Development of adult gym area with associated parkour equipment
  • Associated site development works and connection to existing site services

KCC has said that the proposed development is not of a class set out under Schedule 5 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, as amended, and does not require Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Plans and particulars of the proposed development, including AA and EIA Screening Reports, will be available for inspection or purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy at: Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare  from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, Monday to Friday for a period from Tuesday October 5 2021 to Tuesday  November 2 2021. 

Submissions must be made no later than 4.30 pm on Tuesday, November 16.

KCC reminded the public that an appointment is necessary to access the building.

It also noted that any person may, within 4 weeks from the date of this notice, apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

Bookings can be made online at http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/OnlineBookingSystem/.

Anyone who wishes to enquire further about the planned redevelopment can do so by clicking here.

