Just Eat to create 60 new jobs in Kildare

Food order giant Just Eat has announced that it is recruiting 60 additional couriers in County Kildare.

The company said in a statement that it is best suited to those seeking flexible and varied work, independent contractors in Naas are encouraged to apply.

Just Eat added: "With over 35 restaurants now available on Just Eat in Co. Kildare, this growing fleet will service a diverse range of menu options from Just Eats’ expanding portfolio of local restaurant partners like Home Café, PS Coffee Roasters and Naaspresso as well as Spar, Burger King, Chopped, The Chicken Guys, Papa John's, Subway and The Natural Bakery Company, to name a few."

The company's Managing Director, Amanda Roche-Kelly, said about the announcement: "Just Eat is a perfect example of how innovation in technology has improved our lives and helped us to connect with our local community over the past 18 months, providing a support service to over 3,300 Just Eat restaurant partners in the heart of local communities right across Ireland."

"Tracking the increase in customer demand from new geographic areas has highlighted the need for more couriers, so we are delighted to be in a position to build our courier network in Naas at a time when so many people are seeking greater freedom and flexibility."

"This additional fleet of 60 couriers will allow us to bring more food to more consumers on behalf of our local restaurant partners," she concluded.

In Ireland, Just Eat has over 3,300 takeaway restaurants online.

More than 80 per cent of its customers order either via the app or on their mobile device, with the Just Eat app downloaded over 2.7 million times since it was first launched in Ireland six years ago.

For further information or to join the Just Eat courier network as an independent contractor can apply by clicking here.