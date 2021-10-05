Search

05/10/2021

'Improve bus stop at Poplar Square, Naas'

Transport

Naas councillors vote for redesign of Poplar Square

Poplar Square, Naas.

A call has been made to improve the bus stop at Poplar Square, Naas - and make it more accessible to wheelchair users.

Cllr Colm Kenny asked if Kildare County Council has plans to engage with the National Transport Authority.

KCC official Pamela Pender reported that permanent improvements to the Poplar Square area will be included in the proposals for the Dublin Road cycle track scheme. 

Currently, there is no funding available to progress this project, however the NTA is aware of the council’s intention to progress the scheme once funding has been secured.

