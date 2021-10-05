'Improve bus stop at Poplar Square, Naas'

Poplar Square, Naas.
A call has been made to improve the bus stop at Poplar Square, Naas - and make it more accessible to wheelchair users.
Cllr Colm Kenny asked if Kildare County Council has plans to engage with the National Transport Authority.
KCC official Pamela Pender reported that permanent improvements to the Poplar Square area will be included in the proposals for the Dublin Road cycle track scheme.
Currently, there is no funding available to progress this project, however the NTA is aware of the council’s intention to progress the scheme once funding has been secured.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.