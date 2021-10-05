Know the max speed for towing a trailer? Motorist gets fined

Photo: Waterford Roads Policing Unit
Do you know the maximum speed limit allowed for towing a trailer?
A motorist driving a 4X4 near Waterford was clocked at 112km per hour with a trailer behind.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit made the detection on a hand-held laser gun.
The motorist was stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
