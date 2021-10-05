Sallins bypass road will be landscaped

Sallins
Landscaping work on the Sallins link road leading to the bypass will be carried out in between now and December.
Kildare County Council has also indicated that the contractor on the bypass scheme will be carrying out the grass cutting on the route for a duration of three years after substantial completion, which was achieved in April 2021.
The contract allows for three cuts per year and to date the grass has been cut twice in 2021, councillors were told at a Naas Municipal District meeting.
However, Cllr Fintan Brett said that three cuts a year was not enough predicting that the area will be “in some state.”
He said the area “will get into a right mess.”
Meanwhile Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly has asked that the verges be left for rewilding and for wildflowers to grow and added that the Sallins Tidy Towns group believe this would make for an attractive approach to Sallins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.