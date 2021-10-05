LATEST: Check local Covid-19 levels across Kildare

Clane, Kildare town and Naas have the highest Covid-19 rates in the county, according to the latest data.

However the Local Electoral Areas (LEA) of the three towns are still below the average national level of the virus.

The figures are compiled by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) for the two-week period up to September 27.

In Clane, there were 152 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 popopulation of 534.5 while in Kildare town, there were 137 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 population of 533.

In Naas, there were 208 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of population was 531.6.

In Newbridge, there were 162 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 456.6.

The Athy area saw 102 confirmed cases or an LEA rate per 100,000 of 384.3.

In Maynooth, there were 90 confirmed cases and a LEA rate of 302.7.

In Leixlip, there were 44 and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 277.4.

In Celbridge, there were 48 and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 222.

Challenging

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said at the weekend that the Autumn period will pose challenges to socialise and exercise safely.

He said: “As we move into the autumn/winter period and prepare for the dark evenings and cooler weather these seasons bring, many people have concerns about how we can continue to socialise safely and take part in the social and physical activities that keep us connected to our friends, families and wider communities.”