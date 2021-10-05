Naas food company is seeking to expand

The application has been made to Kildare County Council
A Naas-based food company is seeking to build an extension.
Birds Eye Ireland wants to build a 724 square metre temperature controlled extension to the existing manufacturing facility at the IDA industrial estate at Monread Road.
The planning application is being considered by Kildare County Council and is in the very early stages of assessment.
A decision is due to be made by November 25.
