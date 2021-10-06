Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 6

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Donnelly

Stickens, Caragh, Kildare



Donnelly, Jeremiah (Jerry), Stickens, Caragh, Co. Kildare, October 4th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, deeply regretted by his loving sister Betty (Lynch), brother Dermot, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Jerry's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh on Monday (October 11th) at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Jerry's Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://caraghparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Jerry will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Jerry's funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dowling

Ballycarroll, Portlaoise, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Formerly of Levitstown, Maganey and Athy. Retired farmer, has been living in the loving care of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Co. Kildare, where he died peacefully. Predeceased by all his known blood relatives including his father (John Dowling 1889 to 1962, Hallohoise, Castledermot) and his mother (Mary Ann Byrne, born 1893 in Mountbrook, Barrowhouse, died 1973 in Ballycarroll). Mourned and sadly missed by the members of the extended Dunne and Doyle families and all his friends and caring neighbours.

Reposing at Rigney's funeral home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, 6th October, with Rosary at 7pm. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. Removal at 11am on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (church is limited to 50% capacity).The mass will be livestreamed, see link, https://www.portlaoiseparish. ie/the-heath-webcam/

Burial afterwards in Barrowhouse Cemetery, Athy. Family wreaths only, please.

The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time and if you would like to leave a message of sympathy for them please do so in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) HEFFERNAN

Christianstown, Newbridge, Kildare



HEFFERNAN Patrick (Paddy) Christianstown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 4th October 2021 (peacefully) at Craddock House Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, sons Patrick, Kevin, Paul and Robert, daughters Carol and Lisa, daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, Eileen and Ger, grandchildren Nicola, Laurence, Natasha, Edel, Grace, Frank, Kate, Harry and Stan, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for Mass at 11am (due to current guidelines, church capacity is limited to 50%). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Eithne Kane (née Sheridan)

Lodge Park, Straffan, Kildare / Cavan



Kane (nee Sheridan), Eithne, Lodge Park, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Drumullen, Co. Cavan, October 5th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Ned, deeply regretted by her loving children Paddy, Ann, Pauline, Claire, Eamonn, Mary, Michael, Colette, Tony, Karl, Paul and Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Billy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Eithne's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, on Friday at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Eithne's Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

Eithne will be reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4-8pm, with rosary at 8pm. Her funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday morning at approx. 10:45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Helen Keane

Sheshoon, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at OgHill Nursing Home. Wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by Michael and Patricia Collins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Numbers at Mass are limited in line with current government and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Thursday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carna, Suncroft. Helen's funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM.

The death has occurred of Nicola MacMahon

Greenmount Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Belgard Heights, Tallaght, Dublin 24, passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly, in her home, on Saturday morning, 2nd October 2021. Predeceased by her father Tom (Thomas). Devoted and adoring carer to her mother Colette and beloved auntie to Hayley, Ava and Amelia. Nicola will be forever loved and dearly missed by her mother Colette, her brother Mark, sister-in-law Jennifer, Niece Hayley, Godchildren Ava and Amelia, aunties, uncles and cousins, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of very dear friends.

May Nicola Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Thursday from 12 noon, followed by removal at 2.45pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, for cremation service at 4pm. The service can be viewed at www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Keith MAGUIRE

Johnstown Manor, Johnstown, Kildare / Kingswood, Dublin



Formerly of Kingswood, Naas Road, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary, son Jack, daughter Mia, parents Maisie and Michael, sister Suzanne, brothers Thomas, Denis and Mick, Mary's parents Liam and Eithne, sister-in-law Aveline, Suzanne's partner Meagan, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Keith Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Numbers will be restricted in line with current guidelines. A Funeral Service to celebrate Keith's life will take place on Friday morning at 10.40am in Newland's Cross Crematorium. There is a limit of 60 mourners permitted in the crematorium. The service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, https://olh.ie/fundraising/. You are invited to leave a message of support or condolence for Keith's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.