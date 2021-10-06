LATEST: Kildare is fifth highest in Ireland for number of PUP claimants

County Kildare is currently the fifth-highest in the county for Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUPs).

There are 4,587 people receiving the €300 payment every week, which has fallen by about 200 in the past week.

Other four counties - Dublin, Galway, Cork and Meath - are higher.

PUP payments will continue until October 26 when a transition to the Jobseeker’s payment of €203 per week will begin.

This week, the Department of Social Protection issued weekly payments valued at €26.3 million to 101,470 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). This represents a fall of 4,775 compared to last week.

The greatest reduction this week is in the Accommodation and Food Services sector.

The PUP figures published this week are in addition to the 179,761 people who were on the Live Register at the end of August.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments have been paid into recipients’ bank accounts or at their Post Office this week.

Commenting today, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said:

“Since the outset of the Pandemic, there has been considerable concern about the impact the loss of employment would have our young people.

“In May, one in four people out of work as a result of Covid-19 were aged under 25.

“Today, that number has now fallen to one in ten – demonstrating the huge progress we have made in terms of re-opening our economy and getting people back to work.

“It is also an indication of the importance of our ‘Pathways to Work’ strategy, which is all about giving people the tools, skills and experience they need to enter, or re-enter the workforce.”

The Minister added:

“The overall number of people on the PUP has now fallen to just over 101,000 this week - its lowest level to date. And next week, I expect the number of people claiming the PUP to fall to below 100,000 for the first time.

“For anyone who needs support, training or advice in securing employment, the staff in our Intreo Offices are there to help.

“Likewise, I would remind employers about the various supports available to them, particularly when they hire someone who has been unemployed for some time.

“My Department is at hand to advise employers on the various supports available. We can also assist employers in sourcing staff for any vacancies they may have, be they full-time or temporary.”

The payment week for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment runs from Friday to Thursday and payments are paid on the following Tuesday. Individuals who have closed their PUP by Monday 4th October, as they have returned to work, will receive their final PUP payment on Tuesday 12th October.

People returning to work

The Department continues to remind workers who are returning to work that they must close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment on the actual date that they start back at work, in order to ensure that their claim is processed correctly and to avoid incurring an overpayment that the Department will take steps to recover.

As PUP is paid weekly in arrears people who have closed their claim last week are receiving a final payment this week and are still counted in the numbers in payment for this week. The easiest way to close a claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online via www.MyWelfare.ie.

Any worker returning to work with an enquiry about closing their claim can contact the Department’s dedicated Income Support Helpline at 1890 800 024 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Transition of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP)

In line with the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan, the PUP is gradually changing over a 6 month period from September 2021 until February 2022 to align it with the standard jobseeker’s payments.

The process of moving from the lower €203 rate of PUP to a jobseeker’s payment was due to begin in early September. This has been deferred until after all sectors have started to re-open in line with the Roadmap announced on 31st August and all affected customers will continue to receive their PUP payment until 26th October when the process of their transition to a jobseeker’s payment will begin.

The Department has written to all affected customers to outline the details of the transition from PUP and the options that will be available to them. It is important that these customers identify the option most suitable to them and apply for a Jobseeker’s payment by Friday, 15th October to ensure that a decision is made before their PUP ceases on 26th October. They can apply online via www.MyWelfare.ie.

Two further phases of rate changes are scheduled to take place from 16th November 2021 and 8th February 2022. As PUP recipients go on to the €203 rate in each phase, they will be transitioned to standard jobseeker terms.