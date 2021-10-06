Search

Over 30 apartments planned for Clane area

architect plans

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A total of 34 apartments are being planned for the Clane area. 

Westar Investments want to construct the proposed dwellings in the Capdoo area of the town. 

The estimated construction value of the project is over €7m, according to the Construction Information Services database. 

The planned residential complex includes three-bedroom duplex apartments and two-bedroom apartments provided in two three storey blocks.

Also in the designs are three one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments provided in one three-storey block with each apartment served by private amenity space in the form of a balcony or external garden.

The plans include 53 car parking spaces and 59 bicycle parking spaces.

There will be a new vehicular entrance off the Brooklands housing estate, according to the proposals. 

