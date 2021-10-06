Search

06/10/2021

Free tickets being offered to punters for first day back at Punchestown

FILE PHOTO / Punchestown Racecourse

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Punchestown racecourse will host the Welcome Back two day racing fixture on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th October and would like to invite the public to pre-register for complimentary tickets.

 Next week's race meetings will be the first national hunt card attended by the public at Punchestown since February 2020 and following on from the successful free ticket initiative at last months flat meeting the management have decided to repeat the gesture.

 Conor O’Neill, Punchestown CEO said “Punchestown is all about people gathering together to enjoy great racing, meet friends old and new and share the atmosphere of a social sporting event.

"We feel that it is very important to encourage people to remind themselves just how enjoyable an afternoon at the races can be.

"We have ample space and facilities for everyone to attend in a safe and comfortable manner and so if you wish to join us for our Welcome Back fixtures we would be delighted to see you at the home of Irish jump racing”.

 

Racing gets underway at 1.15pm each day and to claim your free Welcome Back race day tickets simply visit the Book Now section of punchestown.com or click on this link: https://punchestown.com/book- tickets/winter-racing-tickets/

 

