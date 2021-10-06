Kildare Cllr publicly blames Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and vulture funds for current rent rates in Ireland

A councillor from Kildare took to Twitter to publicly blame both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, as well as vulture funds, for the current rent rates in Ireland.

Last night, Social Democrats (SD) politician Nuala Killeen commented on Virgin Media TV's Tonight programme, which featured Fine Gael TD for Dublin Mid-West Emer Higgins.

She said: "Incredible that a FG rep on #TonightVMTV is claiming vulture funds are needed to increase supply of housing and are part of the solution for the homelessness crisis."

Cllr Killeen followed this up by claiming: "In 2016 a family could find a reasonable rental.

"In 2021 it is impossible: that's because of political policy decisions from both FF and FG (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael)."

Cllr Killeen then proceeded to retweet a number of tweets relating to the VMTV programme's segment on rent rates in Ireland, including one by a Mr Alfonso Bonilla, who previously quote-tweeted her own follow-up tweet: "#VultureFunds are a real problem for Irish society."

"They lobbied for inhumane, expensive, shoebox #BuildToRent scams locking an entire generation out of homeownership & then clutch their pearls when they’re labeled vultures for feeding on the carcass of a demoralized generation."

Mr Bonilla's post was also retweeted by Newbridge SD Cllr Chris Pender.

Earlier today, Cllr Killeen joined other SD party members in attending the Better Maternity Care protest in Dublin.

Cllr Killeen has previously been vocal online about her disagreements with Fianna Fáil: last week, she hit out at An Taoiseach Micheál Martin over comments he made regarding a review of Ireland's planning laws.

In related news, a petition created by an assistant professor in social policy at Maynooth University recently launched a petition calling on the Irish govt to get rid of vulture funds, which has so far amassed nearly 39,000 signatures.