06/10/2021

Gardaí confirm 300% Increase in drink-driving detections in Kildare over the last week

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare gardaí have confirmed that a 300 per cent increase in drink-driving detections has developed in the county over the last week.

Garda officer Seán O' Mahony informed KFM Radio Station about the recent development.

He said that the weekly average is between three and four motorists are caught over the limit, but over the last seven days, 12 people have been found to be drink driving.

Officer O' Mahony referred to the situation as "unbelievable."

He told KFM: "Three or four is too many, but (thankfully) we have checkpoints on the road."

"It's great to see that pubs are back open, and (to see) that people are socialising, but if you're going out, you need to have a way home (planned)."

"The next morning, you need (to use) common sense: if you have been drinking late at night, it does take a while for alcohol to get out of your system," he added.

Yesterday, two motorists were arrested by Kildare gardaí for driving under the influence of drugs.

Both motorists were arrested, with court proceedings to follow. 

In addition, last Friday, gardaí in the county stopped a driver who was three times over the legal drinking limit, and just three days prior, they arrested a driver who was four times over the limit.

