Gardaí investigating after horse stolen from Monasterevin

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a horse was taken from a field in the Monasterevin area.
The theft took place between 3pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, September 30 last.
Anybody with information is asked to contact local gardaí.
