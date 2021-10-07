Naas resident threatened 'house would be burned down' if money not paid

Naas Courthouse
A man threatened to have the house of a Naas resident burned down, it was alleged at Naas District Court on October 6.
Before the court was Lumdrit Xhemaili, 21, whose address was given as 15 Monread Gardens, Naas, was prosecuted for possessing a knife at Naas garda Station and making a threat to burn a house on April 15 last at Patrician Avenue.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant called to the house, demanded money and threatened he would have the “gaff burned down” that night if money was not paid.
Sgt Kelly also said that a small knife was found in the defendant’s wallet.
The defendant is being separately prosected on an allegation of having €80 worth of cannabis at Prosperous on February 22 last.
Commenting that the allegation is not minor, Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would refuse jurisdiction and the case was adjourned to March 2.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.