07/10/2021

Naas court hears girl was subjected to alleged rape and sexual assault when she was aged 11 to 18

A man, aged in his fifties, is facing facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape, Naas District Court heard on October 6.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was granted free legal aid and sent forward for trial to the present sittings of Naas Circuit Court.

Det Gda Laura Kavanagh said the case amounted to 35 allegations of sexual and assault  and the injured party was a girl aged between 11 and 18 at the time of the allegations.

Det Gda Kavanagh said the incidents took place between 2008 and 2015 and all of them at the home address.

Reporting restrictions prohibited the reporting of the relationship between the injured party, who was present in court, and the defendant.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that if the defendant has an alibi the details of this must be provided in advance to the prosecuting authorities.

The defendant has to sign on once every two weeks at a nominated garda station  and reside at a given address.

He must also be available to the gardaí and not have any contact with the injured party.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted free legal aid  to include a solicitor, junior counsel and a senior counsel.

Local News

