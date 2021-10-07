Search

07/10/2021

Kildare barn to be demolished for planned houses and apartment blocks

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A planning application for a barn to be demolished for the construction of 20 new homes has been submitted to Kildare Co Council.

The location for the proposed development with an estimated construction value of €5m is Glebe House, New Road, Straffan.

Being planned are 18 two-storey houses and two two-storey apartment blocks each containing two apartments.

The designs include a vehicle entrance opposite Scoil Bhríde National School.

Glebe house is listed on the record of protected structures in the Kildare County Development Plan 2017-2023. 

The estimated construction value of the proposed project is around €5m, according to Construction Information Services.

Local News

