Kildare barn to be demolished for planned houses and apartment blocks

A planning application for a barn to be demolished for the construction of 20 new homes has been submitted to Kildare Co Council.
The location for the proposed development with an estimated construction value of €5m is Glebe House, New Road, Straffan.
Being planned are 18 two-storey houses and two two-storey apartment blocks each containing two apartments.
The designs include a vehicle entrance opposite Scoil Bhríde National School.
Glebe house is listed on the record of protected structures in the Kildare County Development Plan 2017-2023.
The estimated construction value of the proposed project is around €5m, according to Construction Information Services.
