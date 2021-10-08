LATEST: Man and woman arrested after break-in and theft of vehicle in Ballymore Eustace

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
A man and a woman were arrested after a break-in and theft of a vehicle in Ballymore Eustace.
The incident happened in the Horsepasstown area on October 1.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and vehicle theft which occurred at a house in Horsepasstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare, on the 1st October 2021.
"A male in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested in relation to this incident and detained at Baltinglass Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
"They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
"Investigation is ongoing."
