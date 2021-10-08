Concern for Newbridge teenager (14) missing since yesterday

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Elliot Cass who is missing from his home in Newbridge, Co. Kildare since Thursday 7th October 2021.
Elliot is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Elliot was wearing grey hoody, black rain jacket and black combat trousers.
Gardaí and Elliot’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
