Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 8

The death has occurred of Annie (Nan) BRENNAN (née Ryan) Walshestown, Athgarvan, Kildare / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

Arrangements have changed.



BRENNAN (née Ryan) Annie Nan (Walshestown, Athgarvan and formerly of Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny) peacefully in her 93rd year in the wonderful and tender care of the nurses and staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Martin and sister Peggy; sadly missed by her daughter Áine, sons Seán, Tomás and Mar, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Mary, Bridget and Marian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Josie, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Nan Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will be held due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Nan's funeral will be livestreamed on The Curragh Church Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Bernard McCabe

27 Riverview, Dun Brinn, Athy, Kildare





Sadly missed by his loving wife Suzanne, son Jack, daughters Ciara and Ellie, parents Anne and Barney McCabe, brothers Noel, Patrick, Andrew and Stephen, sister Suzanne, mother-in-law Yvonne, father-in-law Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday 9th October. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 11.30 am on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (church limited to 50% capacity). The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private Monday morning please.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Ann Cullen (née Mahon)

Ballinaskea, Enfield, Meath / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Eadestown, Naas. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at The Hermitage Medical Clinic. Ann, predeceased by her husband James, sisters; Peg and May and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren; Emma, Karen, Paula, Ruth, James, Michael and Billy, great-grandchildren; Lilah, Michael and Lillian. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings (50% of church capacity) a funeral Mass will take place in St. Michael's church Rathmolyon on Friday at 12 noon. Ann's Funeral Mass will be available to view on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-rathmolyon. Burial afterwards in Burgage Cemetery, Blessington, Co. Wicklow arriving at approx. 2:15pm. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Ann's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

The family would like thank Dr. Clarke, Dr. Taaffe and the team at Summerhill Medical Centre. Dr. Khan and staff at the Hermitage in particular St. Marks Unit.

The death has occurred of Marie Celine LARAGY (née Neé Heavey)

Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare / Bray, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford



In the tender care of friends and staff of Craddockstown House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Much loved mother and grandmother. Marie will be sorely missed by her daughters Breda, Marion, Anna and Valerie, son-in-law Richard and Marco, brother Martie, sister Betty, grandchildren Lisa and her spouse Brian, David and his spouse Jordan, great-granddaughter Leah, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Marie will be reposing in Wellbrook Funeral Home, Allenwood, Naas tomorrow Friday from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 3.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for Funeral Mass followed by burial in the Allen Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

Eircode Wellbrook Funeral Home W91V88V.

Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking the following link

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming