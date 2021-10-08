Search

08/10/2021

END OF AN ERA: Four Bank of Ireland branches in Kildare closing today

Bank of Ireland in Monasterevin is closing / PHOTO: GOOGLEMAPS

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

It's the end of an era in four Co Kildare towns today as Bank of Ireland is closing local branches.

Banking services will be ceasing in Kilcullen, Monasterevin, Celbridge and at HP/Intel in Leixlip.

The branches are among the 103 branches in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to close due to the increase in digital banking and other factors. 

Branches close to the Kildare border also closing include Edenderry and Enfield. 

As a result of the closures, the bank's branch network in the Republic of Ireland will be reduced by 88 leaving 169.

Bank of Ireland said it had agreed a new partnership with An Post which will offer Bank of Ireland customers banking services at more than 900 locations across Ireland. 

This will include over the counter cash and cheque lodgements and cash withdrawals, with longer weekday opening hours than traditional bank branches as well as Saturday opening. 

It said the closing Bank of Ireland branches all have a post office within, on average, less than 500 metres.

Bank of Ireland said 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for the bank but its focus was on supporting its customers through every stage of the Covid-19 crisis while continuing to deliver its strategy. 

The bank said the trend to digital banking has been evident in recent years with customers using branches less and less.

Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour with a major shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.

FULL LIST OF BRANCHES CLOSING 

Carlow - Boris and Tullow 

Cavan - Arva, Cootehill and Kingscourt

Clare - Kilkee, Miltown Malbay and Tulla

Cork - Cork Institute of Technology, Glanmire, Bantry, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown and Youghal

Donegal - Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville

Dublin - James Street, Law Library, Phibsboro, Ballycoolin, Killester, Merrion Road, Rathmines and Ballyfermot

Galway - Ballygar, Dunmore and Oughterard


Kerry - Castleisland, Kilorglin and Tralee IT

Kildare - Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip  HP/Intel and Monasterevin

Kilkenny - Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown and Urlingford

Laois - Durrow,  Mountrath and Rathdowney

Leitrim - Drumshanbo and Manorhamilton

Limerick - Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro and University of Limerick

Longford - Granard

Louth - Dunleer

Mayo - Ballyhaunis, Charlestown and Kiltimagh

Meath - Athboy, Enfield and Ratoath

Monaghan - Castleblayney and Clones

Offaly - Banagher, Clara and Edenderry

Roscommon - Elphin and Strokestown

Sligo - Ballymote and Tubbercurry

Tipperary - Cahir, Cashel and Templemore

Waterford - Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas and Lismore

Westmeath - Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad and Moate

Wexford - Rosslare and Taghmon

Wicklow - Carnew and Rathdrum

 

