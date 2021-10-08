Expensive gear taken from Kildare building site in middle of afternoon

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí are investigating the theft of expensive building equipment from a construction site in Maynooth.
The incident happened on the Straffan Road on Tuesday at around 3pm.
A 2007-registed blue Citroen vehicle was seen in the area at the time.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended an incident of theft that occurred at a site in Maynooth, Co Kildare at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, 5th October 2021.
"A number of belongings were taken from the site.
"No injuries were reported over the course of this incident.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
