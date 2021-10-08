Man thought he was stopping 'a vampire,' Garda tells court

A garda officer recounted to Naas District Court of an incident where a man allegedly tried to set another garda officer on fire, as he believed them to be “a vampire.”

The officer detailed that 29-year-old Romanian national Mircea Nitu, with an address at Kilbelin House in Kilbelin, Newbridge, allegedly attempted to use a lighter after spraying petrol in Newbridge garda station on May 10.

Mr Nitu's case was previously heard at Naas District Court on July 28.

He appeared once more in court via video link and proceedings were translated for him by an interpreter.

The defendant's legal team asked Judge Desmond Zaidan to strike the case out if there is no book of evidence prepared in four weeks time.

Judge Zaidan admitted his frustration as he had “given plenty of time” for a book of evidence to be presented.

He also admitted that he was reluctant to strike the case out given the seriousness of the alleged crime.

Judge Zaidan warned gardaí present that he did not want a repeat of a 2019 case in which he claims he had no choice but to strike out an alleged murder which took place in Athy.

This was because the book of evidence was not served in time.

At the time, Judge Zaidan said the ruling came about as a result of “state failure” but claimed that he had faced a wave of criticism levelled towards him due to his decision.

The case was pushed back to November 4 to allow a psychiatric report for Mr Nitu to be prepared.