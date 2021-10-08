Single and ready to mingle? Kildare people wanted for new dating show on RTE

The Love Experiment
Kildare people are being invited to take part in a brand new dating show called ‘The Love Experiment’.
The premise of the show sees two strangers sitting down and asking each other a series of questions to see how compatible they are.
The hope is that they will fall in love!
Now that we are coming out of the pandemic, the desire for face to face dating is strong!
A programme spokesperson said: "The show is currently doing a call-out for participants, looking for singletons of all ages (over 18!).
"We are keen to target a wide range of people from around the country."
See more details here.
