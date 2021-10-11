Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 11

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Dalton

7 Upper St. Joseph's Tce., Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Jason, daughter Amanda, brothers Martin and Johnny, daughter-in-law Chanel, son-in-law Aidan,brothers-in-law Mick, Jim and Joseph, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Brigid, grandchildren Kerri, Nikita, Cayden and Amelia-May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick J. Doorey

Castledermot, Kildare / Dunmore, Galway / Castlepollard, Westmeath / Blacklion, Cavan

Castledermot, Co. Kildare (formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; Blacklion, Co Cavan; and originally of Dunmore, Co Galway).

Retired Sergeant, Garda Siochána. Following a long illness.Predeceased by his wife Nora (née Cantwell), parents Thomas & Margaret, sister Mary, and brothers Brendan and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughter Catherine, sons Aidan and Pádraic, daughter-in-law Antoinette, granddaughters Kate and Tara, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Chris, Carmel and Margaret; brothers Jackie and Michael, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm-8pm on Monday (11th October). Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday morning in The Church of the Assumption Castledermot (Church limited to 50% capacity) followed by burial immediately afterwards at Coltstown Cemetery. No flowers; donations please, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland. In lieu of attendance, the family would greatly appreciate that you would please sign the condolence book below.

House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Jim Flood

Ash Grove, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Thomastown, Kilkenny



Formerly Thomastown, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Husband of the late Theresa. Deeply regretted by his son James, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Jim will be reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm - 8pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current regulations. Due to current Covid 19 regulations there will be a family Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Jim's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Flood family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of John R Stone

Blackhall, Clane, Kildare, W91 Y6Y5 / Laois



Formerly of Luggacurren, Co.Laois. Peacefully. Loving husband of Nuala and dear father of Ronald and Raymond. Pre-deceased by his dear wife Hazel (Veighey). He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons ,grand-daughter Leonie, sister Edie (Trim), brothers Thomas (New Zealand) and Alex (Mountrath), daughters-in-law Elaine and Lorna , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday at 2pm until 8pm. Funeral Service at his home on Wednesday at 12pm, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery arriving at 1.15pm approx. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral but are reminded of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

The death has occurred of Seán O'Sullivan

Castletown, Pike of Rushall, Laois / Lispole, Kerry / Kildare



Seán O' Sullivan, Pike Of Rushall, Castletown, County Laois and formerly of Cinn Áird, Liospóil, Condae Ciarrai. October 9th 2021 (peacefully) in the excellent care of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and surrounded by his loving family). Pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Mc Namara), son Michael-Gerard, great grandson Ehsaan, brothers Patti, Micheál and Jimmy, sisters Maura and Carmel.Sadly missed by his sons Patrick, Micheál, John and Fionán, daughters Maura and Anne, daughters in law, sons in law, his sister Eileen and brother Matt, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Seán Rest In Peace

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (Eircode R32 TN84) this Sunday evening from 2 o'c with rosary in the funeral home at 8 o'c. Removal this Monday morning (11th. Oct.) to St Edmund's Church, Castletown (Eircode R32 KT22) for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Seán's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St Edmunds' Church Castletown facebook page.

(Those attending the funeral home or at the church, please respect distancing guidelines at all time. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%). Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may leave a personal message in the condolence section below.

The O'Sullivan Family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to a hospice of your choice.

The death has occurred of Michael Waters

Mastic Beach Long Island New York / Late of Blackrath, Colbinstown, Kildare







Funeral Arrangements Later