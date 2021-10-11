Peter Mark branches in Kildare launch Petermarkathon 2021 in aid of Pieta House

A number of Peter Mark branches in Kildare have launched Petermarkathon 2021 in aid of suicide and self-harm prevention and awareness charity Pieta House.

The Petermarkathon event takes place in Peter Mark salons each year across the October Bank Holiday weekend has been extended this year to mark the 60th anniversary of Peter Mark.

This year the team launched the fundraiser on Sunday October 10, and it will run on until Saturday October 30.

All funds raised will go towards supporting the ongoing work of Pieta to provide lifesaving services and help those in distress.

Commenting on the launch, Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark said: "This is the 10th year of the Petermarkathon and over the last decade we are delighted to say that we have raised over €600,000 for Irish charities across the country."

"I am so proud of our team who put their heart and soul into this initiative every year and I know it’s a highlight on the Peter Mark calendar."

He added: "To celebrate our 60th anniversary, this year we want to go bigger and better than ever.

"We have extended the event to run over three weeks and we look forward to raising as much money as possible to support the important work of Pieta across the country."

Pieta House's CEO, Elaine Austin, also commented on the announcement: “We are delighted to be chosen as the Petermarkathon charity partner for 2021 on its special anniversary."

"This partnership will help to sustain Pieta’s free, lifesaving services and will help those in distress move to a place of hope and light during these most challenging times."

She concluded: "The support of Peter Mark will help us continue our work now and into the future and for this we are extremely grateful. Thank You."

To find the location of your nearest Peter Mark salon, visit www.petermark.ie.

Pieta House is located in 20 locations across Ireland and employing over 200 therapists and support staff, all services are provided free of charge and no referral is needed.

Since it opened its doors in 2006, the charity has helped over 60,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm.

For further information on Pieta House and the resources it provides for those in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm, you can visit www.pieta.ie.