11/10/2021

Independent Kildare Councillor to feature alongside Army whistleblower for TV documentary

Tom Clonan

Tom Clonan / PHOTO: Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An Independent Councillor from Kildare will feature alongside a well-known Irish Army whistleblower for an upcoming TV documentary.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy will feature alongside former Army captain Dr Tom Clonan for Misneach, a documentary surrounding whistleblowers in Ireland

She made the announcement on her official Facebook page, adding: "I was happy to participate in the documentary as someone who has known and admired Tom, since before he started his PhD, the PhD that would unexpectedly reveal the extent of sexual assault in the Defence Forces, and would change his life forever."

Cllr McLoughlin-Healy has been vocal in her support for whistleblowers on her social media accounts:

Tom Clonan was back in the headlines last month after he publicly threw his support behind those involved in the Women of Honour (WOH) radio programme, which detailed alleged instances of bullying and sexual abuse towards female members in the Irish Defence Forces.

He also said that dozens have contacted him since WOH premiered detailing similar alleged cases of abuse.

In addition, he recently disclosed to Dublin Live that he had even been attacked on the streets of the capital when he first made the allegations he was highlighting public a number of years ago.

Misneach starts this Wednesday at 9.30pm.

