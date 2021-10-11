Council asked to help improve "dangerous" junction

FILE PHOTO
A councillor has called for action from Kildare Co Council on a "dangerous" junction near Monasterevin.
Cllr Kevin Duffy said that the Ballykelly Crossroads is a "known dangerous junction" on the Rathangan Road.
He called on the local authority to facilitate the future realignment of the existing hedgerows to improve sightlines and road safety.
The Fine Gael representative called on Council officials to facilitate discussions with the adjoining
landowners to begin the necessary improvement works.
The issue will be raised at the monthly meeting of the local municipal district taking place next week.
