Pressure on to tackle Sallins rats

Sallins
A call has been made to tackle a serious rodent problem in Sallins.
Local councillor Bill Clear will table a request for action to be taken at a Naas Municipal District meeting today.
He wants a "serious vermin infestation" at St Brigid's Terrace tackled.
The residential area is one of the oldest in the town and Cllr Clear says that the both laneways and properties are affected.
He wants Kildare County Council to come up with as plan to eradicate the rodents.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.