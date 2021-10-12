Search

12/10/2021

LATEST: Junction 14 Mayfield on M7 gets green light for new development

Junction 14 Mayfield / PHOTO: LIDON GROUP

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Junction 14 Mayfield motorway service station on the M7 has been granted permission for a new development. 

Kildare County Council has given approval to the owners Lidon Limited for a 291.84 square metre industrial storage unit.

The new depot will also have an access roadway.

The project has an estimated construction value is over €450,000, according to the Construction Information Services database. 

 The recently expanded Junction 14 Mayfield is very popular with passing motorists as well as locals and boasts outlets such as Supermac's, Papa John's, Zambrero, Chopped, Subway, Insomnia Coffee, Gino's Gelato, Mayfield Fare, Spar  and Texaco.

Local News

